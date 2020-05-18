Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti Government, has begun the fumigation of streets across the 16 local government areas of the state with the use of a drone and motorised fumigators.

Speaking in Ado-Ekiti, yesterday while flagging off the programme, Governor Kayode Fayemi, represented by Commissioner for Environment, Gbenga Agbeyo, said the exercise became imperative to rout COVID-19 disease out of the state.

Fayemi said places already covered in Ado-Ekiti include COVID-19 prone areas.

“All the local government headquarters will be fumigated, because we are mindful of the fact that we have to prevent community spread in a close society like Ekiti,” he said.

The ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Olufemi Osasona, said the fumigation would be continuous until the coronavirus is totally eradicated in Ekiti.

The government enjoins Ekiti people to cooperate with the team as they would be moving round the remaining local governments to carry out the exercise.