Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Government has said it will, next week, begin random testing for residents across the 16 local government areas of the state to prevent communal spread of COVID-19

The government also restated its commitment not to allow security agencies, enforcing the lockdown to infringe on the rights of suspected offenders in the state.

Commissioner for Health, Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, spoke in Ado-Ekiti, yesterday while giving an update on COVID-19 report in the state.

The commissioner added that all claims by institutions that they have produced herbal cure for COVID-19 must be scrutinised and made to pass through medical screening before approval.

She said the random testing, which will be done across the 16 local government areas, was undertaken in view of the geometric increase in the number of COVID-19 victims, would not be done by coercion, but through sensitisation and volition.

Yaya-Kolade said the state would soon set up a molecular laboratory to boost the state’s testing capacity, so that many people can know their statuses and be aware of their safety.