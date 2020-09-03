Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Government has said it will commence recruitment of qualified applicants for the Federal Government sponsored Special Public Works programme, Monday, September 7.

Speaking in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday, Chairman of the State Committee on SPW Programme and Chief of Staff to the Governor, Hon. Biodun Omoleye, said the recruitment process which would be handled by the state government and the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) would take place between Monday 7th September and Wednesday 9th September, 2020 at the 16 local government councils in the state.

Omoleye disclosed that the recruitment exercise has no provision for online registration or registration by proxy; adding that interested applicants are to visit their local governments of origin with their local government attestation letters at 8am each day.

He, however, stated that those who had earlier participated in the pilot exercise need not apply as it would amount to double entries thereby disallowing fresh applicants opportunities to benefit from the programme.

Omoleye said successful candidates would be engaged in public works such as clearing of drains, sweeping, cutting of hedges and roads verges, traffic control, environmental sanitation and beautification.