Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State government has begun a process to recruit 1,000 teachers into the Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM).

This came barely a month after the state Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) began exercise for the recruitment of 2,000 teachers into its public primary schools.

In a statement in Ado Ekiti, yesterday, TESCOM chairman, Chief Babatunde Abegunde, said application forms will be available online from today.

Abegunde enjoyed interested applicants to note that they are required to pay an examination fee of N1, 000 only to complete the process.

He assured the public that the exercise will be merit based and transparent in line with the belief and principle of fairness introduced by Governor Kayode Fayemi.

“Only holders of the National Certificate of Education (NCE) and university degrees in education and subjects taught in secondary schools are qualified to apply”’, he said.

He urged the prospective applicants to visit the website: www.ekitistate.gov.ng/jobs to access the forms and other relevant information about the recruitment exercise.