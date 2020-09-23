Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State Security Network Board on Wednesday disclosed that arrangements have been concluded to invite 325 successful candidates who have been shortlisted out of the 3,261 applicants in the just concluded screening to begin training on Sunday, September 27th till October 19th, 2020.

The Amotekun Commander, Brig-Gen. Joe Komolafe (rtd), who announced this in Ado-Ekiti, said those who scaled through the screening hurdles are to report for training at the Ekiti State University, Ifaki-Ekiti campus on September 27.

Komolafe added that registration of successful candidates commences on Sunday 27th September, 2020 and will last for four days,

He urged them to resume to camp within the stipulated period, warning that there would be no further registration after the cut-off date of the midnight of Wednesday, 30 September, 2020.

The Amotekun boss said “only successful candidates whose names appears on the

Amotekun website are to come to the training camp with two white T-shirts, two white PT shorts, two pairs of white canvas shoe, hand sanitizers, face masks, toiletries and other items.”

Komolafe who advised applicants to visit the Amotekun website for further details, said “the screening panel adhered strictly to the requirement needed in the course of the exercise.”

He explained that some of the applicants were screened out for non-provision of attestation letter from traditional rulers, physical features, tattoo marks and alteration as well as falsification of documents.

The corps Commander said the exercise has been transparent with personnel from the Amotekun agency and certified security experts involved in the process.

He said that” with the recruitment of the corps, the spate of insecurity will be reduced to the barest minimum”, urging criminal-minded elements “to steer clear of Ekiti or face their waterloo.”

Komolafe said the recruits will be posted to strategic places across the state to work in collaboration with conventional security agencies in keeping criminal activities at bay.

He lauded Governor Kayode Fayemi for his commitment towards the provision of all necessary logistical and moral support to ensure the effective take-off of the security networks.