Emeka Anokwuru

Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has expressed the interest of his state in hosting the 2021 edition of the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST). Receiving the bid document from Ekiti State Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism Prof. Tunde Bakare last Monday, the Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe commended Governor Fayemi for early indication of interest to host the cultural fiesta. Runsewe described Governor Fayemi as a proactive leader who is committed to giving his best to his state at all times. Stating that the early submission of the bid document by Ekiti State government was a sign of early preparation towards putting in place the necessary logistics and infrastructure for a successful event, adding that the NCAC expects bids from more states in respect of NAFEST 2021.

Runsewe commended the wife of the governor, Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi for declaring that if given the hosting right, Ekiti state would stage “the mother of all NAFEST”. The director-general added that the statement by Mrs. Adeleye-Fayemi was an indication of the determination and political will of Ekiti State to make NAFEST 2021 the best in the history of the festival.

It will be recalled that the Plateau State government was given the hosting right for NAFEST 2020 at the closing ceremony of 2019 Edo NAFEST in Benin City last October. Arrangements are already on top gear for the hosting of the 2020 edition of the festival in Jos, Plateau State in October.