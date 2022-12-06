From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

Six months after the June 5 attack on St Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, where about 41 worshippers were reportedly killed and scores seriously injured, the Most Rev Felix Femi Ajakaye, the Catholic Bishop of Ekiti Diocese, has called on the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, to give Nigerians and the rest of the world an update on the attack on the church.

The cleric, in a statement he personally signed on Monday, in Ado Ekiti and made available to journalists, titled, “Nigeria still waiting…” called for the prosecution of the suspects arrested in connection with the attack, saying, “more than ever, the people who have been in custody since the General’s public statement to Nigerians and the world that they had been arrested need to be prosecuted now.”

He added, “Now, not only that, General Irabor needs to give the update on the present situation on the Owo Massacre.

“Today, 5 December 2022, is the sixth month of the evil attack, the dead have been buried and their people and other well-wishers are still in sorrowful moods. Many of the injured are equally traumatised.

“Over three months ago, General Lucky Irabor, the Chief of Defence Staff, addressed a World Press and told the world that there had been arrests made concerning the Pentecost Sunday attack at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, Nigeria.

“Then nationally and internationally, there were outcries, condemnations and there were promises. There were also visitations to the Church premises and the victims in the different hospitals where they were receiving treatment.”

“As usual, the Buhari-led government commiserated with the people concerned. Typical of the administration’s trademark, it vowed to be on top of the situation and fish out the culprits. Practically, our wish is for the government to always be on top of the action, not merely on top of the situation.

“A voice is heard in Ramah, lamenting and weeping bitterly: it is Rachel weeping for her children, refusing to be comforted because they are no more. General Irabor, Nigeria is still waiting.”

The Bishop prayed for God’s special blessings and protection during this last month of the year 2022.