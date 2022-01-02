From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State First Lady Erelu Bisi Fayemi has urged residents of the state to promote healthy living and take good care of their children who are the leaders of tomorrow.

Erelu Fayemi stated this when presenting gift items to the first babies of the year at the Basic Health Centre, Iludofin in Omuo Ekiti and Comprehensive Health Centre, Aisegba Ekiti on Saturday.

Erelu Fayemi, while presenting cash gifts and other items, charged parents to try and give birth to the number of children they can adequately take care of due to the prevailing economic situation in the country and in the world at large.

The two babies were born at different locations at exactly 12.02 am.

The First Lady who rejoiced with families of the newly born babies, promised to empower their parents who are artisans and farmers.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

One of babies, Baby Adetunji, is the first child of Mr and Mrs Sunday Adetunji. She was delivered at exactly 12:02 am and weighed 3.5Kilogramme at birth.

According to the Officer In Charge of the hospital, Mrs Bosede Florence Ajiboye, Baby Adetunji was delivered through normal delivery without complications.

The second baby, Baby Odeh, was delivered by Mrs Oluwatosin Odeh at 12.02 am at the Comprehensive Health Centre, Aisegba Ekiti through normal delivery and weighed 3.2 kilogrammes at birth.

In their separate responses, the parents of the babies appreciated the First Lady for her kind gesture. They also appreciated the Government of Ekiti State for the upgraded facilities at their respective hospitals.