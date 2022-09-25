From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Wife of Ekiti State Governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi has visited the couple blessed with a set of triplets at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH) in Ado-Ekiti.

The babies are the first children of 71-year-old Venerable Hezekiah Akenroye, a retired Anglican Priest and his wife, Mrs Durodoluwa Akenroye (45) who were married in April 2016.

The babies delivered through a cesarean section on Wednesday 21st September 2022, at birth weighed 2.3kg, 2.0kg and 1.8 kg.

Congratulating the couple, Erelu Fayemi who got a hint of the birth of the triplets through a viral news on social media platforms presented the babies with cash and material gifts and charged the couple to ensure they raise the children in the way of the Lord.

The first lady who made a detour to the hospital on her way to a social function today expressed happiness on the birth of the babies saying that it is an evidence that God answers prayers.

She congratulated the couple and used the medium to advise trying couples not to lose hope and keep believing in God.

The aged father of the babies, Venerable Akenroye who appreciated the first lady for her kind gesture, said he was happy to be blessed with the triplets after many years of waiting.

He said that he never believed God can still make him a father in life. He appreciated God for the pleasant gifts, stressing that God’s time is always the best.