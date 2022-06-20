From Romanus Ugwu, Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja, Laide Raheem, Abeokuta and Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

President Muhammadu Buhari, Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, Governors of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun and others have congratulated Biodun Oyebanji, Ekiti State Governor-elect.

The former Secretary to the State Government (SSG) defeated 15 other candidates including the candidates of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Chief Segun Oni and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bisi Kolawole.

President Buhari, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said the victory was well-deserved considering his contributions to the development of the state and the party before his nomination as flag bearer.

He, however, implored him to be magnanimous in victory in the interest of the people of the state.

Buhari also rejoiced with APC chairman, Abdulahi Adamu, and the National Working Committee of the party for the victory, the first under the tenure of the newly elected executives of the party.

“This is a good beginning for you and your team. The APC is getting stronger and more united. The victory of our party in Ekiti is an indication of the confidence of Nigerians in the ability of our great party to deliver quality governance to all,” he said.

He lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission and law enforcement agencies for the preparations put in place for the smooth conduct of the poll, urging them to keep the momentum in other upcoming elections.

•Orji Kalu: Victory timely, well-deserved

Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Kalu, in a message issued in Abuja, wished Oyebanji a successful tenure in office, while urging him to adopt a participatory leadership style.

While commending the people of Ekiti for voting the candidate of the APC, Kalu urged Oyebanji to consolidate on the achievements of Governor Fayemi. According to him, the APC would continue to wax strong.

“The victory of the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Biodun Oyebanji is timely and well deserved. The Fayemi-led state government has transformed Ekiti in all ramifications and as such, the people of Ekiti compensated the APC for the good works of the current administration in the state.

“The governor-elect having served in various capacities at the state level has the administrative acumen and political dexterity to build on the accomplishments of the current administration. The people of Ekiti have reaffirmed their support for the APC with their votes.

“I commend the governorship candidates of other political parties for the political maturity displayed before and after the poll.”

Kalu applauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, the media, civil society organisations and other stakeholders in ensuring a free and fair poll.

•Fayemi, Bagudu

In his reaction, Governor Fayemi said APC won because the party has a sellable product in Oyebanji.

He made the assertions when he led other APC governors, under the Ekiti Governorship Campaign Council to present a copy of the election results to Oyebanji in his home town, Ikogosi.

Fayemi who was accompanied by Governors Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State and Mohammed Abubakar of Jigawa, said there were all manners of pundits and analyses, which put the stakeholders on their toes and pushed them to work harder for the success of the election.

He said there were those who predicted victory for other parties, while there were those who said APC would “carry the day”.

“We were able to achieve victory, not just because of the hardwork of our party.

“This is a candidate that is very well known to Ekiti people, someone who started demonstrating commitment to the Ekiti project in his twenties.

“Someone, who acted as the Secretary of the Committee for the creation of Ekiti way back in the nineties.

“Don’t be surprised, if you have someone who was there at the birth of the state at a relatively young age as our candidate.

“He has served in many government capacities as Commissioner, Chief of Staff and other positions in both my administration and that of the first elected governor of the state, Otunba Niyi Adebayo.

“You can see that the trajectory has been very clear, has been on the upswing, has been very focussed on making Ekiti better.

“The results of the governorship election is significant.

“It is a statement about the quality of our candidate and a statement about the confidence reposed in us for having serve them meritoriously in the last four years,” Fayemi said.

Bagudu, who doubled as the Chairman of Ekiti APC Governorship Campaign Council, revealed that for APC to have won the election with over 100,000 vote margin compared to less than 20,000 recorded in 2018 confirmed how well Fayemi had done in improving the lives of the people.

•Abiodun, Oyetola

In the same vein, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, said the victory indicated that the outgoing governor had performed in office to the admiration of Ekiti people.

Abiodun, while saying that the people have spoken through the ballot, commended INEC for conducting a free and fair governorship election.

Governor Oyetola, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, said outcome of the exercise was a true reflection of their wishes and aspirations.

He said he was confident that the governor-elect would reciprocate the mandate given him by delivering quality governance and dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

Oyetola also lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), for enhancing the credibility of the electoral process with the peaceful conduct of the poll.

He also commended security agencies, political parties and their candidates, and the people of Ekiti for the peaceful and successful conduct of the election.

•APC mocks PDP

The APC has mocked the opposition PDP for finishing third in the race.

A statement by the National Publicity Secretary (NPS), Felix Morka said the victory was an eloquent testimony of the acceptance of the APC under the leadership of President Buhari, National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, commitment of members of the National Working Committee (NWC) and accomplishments of Governor Fayemi.

“Unsurprisingly, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) finished a distant third position in the just-concluded election. Despite its claim to a self-serving and self-assigned rescue mission of Nigeria, the people of Ekiti State, and by extension, Nigerians are not, in any way, deceived by the ceaseless propaganda of a desperate party that only seeks a return to power to continue its ruinous escapades.”

•Inspiration for more victories –Tinubu

APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said the victory would motivate and inspire the party for more victories in the coming elections.

He also congratulated the Governor-elect, APC governors, and his party for victory in the governorship election.

Asiwaju Tinubu commended Oyebanji for the steadfastness and passion he brought into the campaign, which he said paid off with the emphatic and outstanding victory.

Tinubu was also full of praise for the party’s governors and members of National Working Committee under the leadership of Senator Abdullahi Adamu for recording their first major electoral victory. He charged them not to relent in their efforts to lead the party to greater victory in 2023 general elections.

•Precursor to Osun, 2023 election success –Adamu

The party National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, declared that the victory is precursor to the victories at next month’s Osun State gubernatorial election and 2023 general elections.

In a letter congratulating the governor-elect, he described the victory as the result of his popularity and strong campaign strategies put in place by the party.

Adamu said Oyebanji has the pedigree, experience and vision to take Ekiti State to the next level of development.

He also thanked the people of Ekiti State for reposing their confidence in the APC and Oyebanji, promising that the new governor would continue to implement the people oriented programmes of the party already started by the outgoing governor, Kayode Fayemi.

The chairman also paid glowing tribute to President Buhari saying: “As leader of the APC, he provided guidance for the party going into the Ekiti State election.”

•Replicate gains of Ekiti in 2023 polls, NILVEJ tasks INEC

The Nigeria League of Veteran Journalists (NILVEJ) wants the successes and gains achieved by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC in the Ekiti State governorship election to be sustained and replicated in the 2023 general election.

In a statement in Abuja, the National President of the League, Chief Oliver Okpala hailed INEC for what he described as a ‘wonderful performance’ in the Ekiti Governorship poll.

Okpala said the early arrival and delivery of electoral material at polling units as well as prompt commencement of accreditation and voting made the exercise hitch free and transparent for all to see.

