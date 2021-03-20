From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti Governor Kayode Fayemi has condemned the violence that marred the state’s by-election Saturday, saying that no one involved would go unpunished.

The governor directed that the Commissioner of Police, Babatunde Mobayo, ensure that everybody involved in the acts of violence are apprehended and brought to book regardless of their party affiliation.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, condoled with the families of those reported to have been killed in the mayhem as well as those who sustained injuries.

‘This violence is most unwarranted and deeply disturbing. I have instructed the police authorities to fish out the perpetrators and ensure they face the music. Our condolences to the families that lost loved ones and those who were injured. The government would not relent in efforts to always ensure the safety of lives and properties. We shall ensure all purveyors of violence are brought to book,’ the governor said in the statement.

Governor Fayemi restated the commitment of his administration to upholding the sacredness of life and sanctity of the electoral process, it added.