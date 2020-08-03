Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State Government has promised to ensure that its citizens are not marginalised in recruitment and appointment into federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

Deputy Governor Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi stated this on Monday when he received in audience the Federal Commissioner representing Ekiti State on the Board of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Chief Sesan Fatoba.

According to a statement by the Special Assistant (Media) to the Deputy Governor, Odunayo Ogunmola, Fatoba was on a courtesy visit where he presented his letter of introduction to the State Government as its representative on the FCC Board.

Egbeyemi used the opportunity to call on the Federal Government to always consider Ekiti State in the allocation of key projects that will have a positive impact on the social and economic lives of the people.

The Deputy Governor, who stressed that Ekiti has qualified and competent indigenes who are eligible for appointment into federal agencies as workers, urged for fairness to ensure that they fill their rightful quota as stipulated by law.

While attesting to the competence of Fatoba for the position, Egbeyemi said the new appointee had performed well as Permanent Secretary in the state civil service and later did well as Commissioner in the first civilian administration in the state.

Describing the FCC as a very important agency of the Federal Government, Egbeyemi assured on the support of the State Government to make it perform its statutory functions.

The Deputy Governor said the State Government will look into the challenges facing the Commission with a view to rendering assistance where necessary within the limited resources.

Speaking earlier, Fatoba solicited the support of the State Government to make the FCC state office more comfortable and provision of good access road, electricity and utility vehicles.

According to him, both federal and the State Government should always collaborate in ensuring an equitable distribution of appointments and social amenities in line with the approved quota.

He explained that the FCC is statutorily empowered to monitor and ensure compliance with the federal character principle in the recruitment of staff and appointment of officers in all federal institutions.

Fatoba called on recruiting agencies of the Federal Government to always seek clearance from the FCC in order not to run foul of the law.

The FCC chief disclosed that he will soon embark on a visit to all federal institutions in Ekiti to assess the level of compliance with the federal character principle.

Fatoba pledged to adequately represent Ekiti interest on the FCC Board and ensure that the state is not marginalised.

The high point of the visit was the presentation of a letter of introduction by Fatoba to the State Government as the representative on the FCC board.