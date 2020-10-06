Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Ekiti State chapter, has condemned the killing of a cleric, Pastor Kayode Ogunleye, by gunmen at the weekend in the state.

Recall that Ogunleye, who was a pastor at All Christian Fellowship Church was said to have been shot dead by gunmen while trying to harvest banana on his farm and his corpse dumped in a forest on the Aramoko-Ijero-Ekiti highway in the state.

The state chairman, Rev Fr Peter Olowolafe, in a statement he personally issued on Monday to Daily Sun, condemned the killing of the cleric, urged security agencies to do the needful and fish out the killers of Ogunleye.

Olowolafe also lamented the security situation in the state, stated that “insecurity has now become the order of the day within the state.”

He noted that the current security situation in the state calls for more concern.

The chairman, however, appealed to the state government on the need to prevail on the situation to ensure security of lives and property of residents in the state.