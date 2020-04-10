Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ekiti State chapter, has, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, felicitated with Christians in the state on the occasion of the Easter celebrations, stressing that the fight against Coronavirus can only be won if the people comply with government’s directives.

The Chairman, Rev. Fr. Peter Olowolafe who said that the fight against Coronavirus was a collective effort, urged Christians to complement government’s efforts by observing personal hygiene aimed at curtailing the spread of the virus in the state.

Father Olowolafe said that though the possibility of observing the Easter day service at various Churches was at blink, there was a need to inform that due consultations with the state government had been made and with the response received there would be no religious gathering during this period in the state.

The clergy urged members to adhere strictly to the state government’s directive on the ban on gathering of any kind during the period of the lockdown while praying that they would surely live beyond this present situation to freely and joyously gather together again to celebrate more Easter seasons in the land of the living.

He emphasized that the association would not in any way be responsible for any individual or group of people who flagrantly disobeyed government’s directives in this regards.

While greeting Christians on Easter celebration, Father Olowolafe, however, advised them to allow the lesson of the season which were humility, sacrifice, self- denial and total submission to the will of God reflect in their day-to-day activities.

He added that this period should be used to call on God to heal the world of the pandemic.