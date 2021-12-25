From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ekiti State chapter, has emphasised the need for justice and peace among different groups in the state.

In a Christmas message provided to newsmen on Saturday in Ado Ekiti, the association’s chairman, Reverend Father Peter Olowolafe, urged Christians to emulate Jesus Christ who did not count his equality with God but humbled himself for the salvation of mankind.

He explained that Christians need to spread love to others on basis of justice wherever they find themselves, calling for tolerance among different groups as the 2022 governorship election approaches in the state.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The CAN chairman said that Ekiti would be a reference point in terms of development and growth if various groups could pay the price of upholding justice which would later translate to peace and development.

While calling on Christians to comply with COVID-19 control protocols, he urged the government to ensure that every citizen is vaccinated against COVID-19.

He also urged governments at all levels to intensify efforts at ensuring a secure and safe environment for citizens.