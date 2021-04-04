From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ekiti State chapter, has felicitated with Christians in the state on the occasion of this year’s Easter celebration, emphasized the need for continual tolerance and peace among all religious adherents in the state.

In a Easter message made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, on Sunday, the Chairman, Rev. Fr. Peter Olowolafe, urged Christians to emulate Jesus Christ who did not count his equality with God but humbled himself for the salvation of mankind.

The Chairman noted that Christians need to spread love to others wherever they find themselves, urged tolerance among religious groups in the state.

He explained that Ekiti would be a reference point in terms of development and growth if the various religious groups could pay the price of accommodating one another.

While wishing Christians a happy Easter celebration, he urged them to continue to observe the COVID-19 safety protocols as laid down by the government and health authorities. He called on government to ensure even distribution of the Oxford Astrazeneca vaccines against COVID-19.

The cleric, however, urged governments at all levels to intensify efforts at ensuring secure and save environment for citizens.