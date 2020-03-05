Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

It was a colourful event in Ekiti State recently, as government celebrated the retired Head of Service, Mr Ayodeji Ajayi in grand style. The event had personalities from all walks of life and notable individuals from within and outside the state’s civil service in attendance.

Ajayi who joined the service in the old Ondo State as an Administrative Officer in 1988, is bowing out having attained the statutory retirement age of 60 years. Governor Kayode Fayemi described him as “a very intelligent, efficient and cerebral officer who gave his best to stabilize civil service in the state.”

Represented by his deputy, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, he extolled him as “a five-star general, blessed with native intelligence and ability to manage human and material resources, which in turn has placed the Ekiti State civil service on an enviable pedestal.

“Ajayi had facilitated various motivational programmes that had helped workers in the service in various capacities; trainings and capacity buildings, hence, anomalies in the service had been corrected.”

Wife of the governor, Erelu Bisi, said: “Your contributions to the civil service, in particular and the state in general will linger on in the memory of the people of the state.”

Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Biodun Oyebanji, Director General, Office of Transformation and Service Delivery, Prof Mibolaji Aluko and the Alara of Ara-Ekiti, Oba Emmanuel Adedara, all showered encomiums on Ajayi with a call on other civil servants to emulate his sterling qualities and enviable character.

Ajayi appreciated God for giving him a second chance, after his inglorious exit during the last administration: “God has given him double honour.” He pledged his constant support to the government and the people of the state.