Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Chief Judge, Justice Ayodeji Daramola, has freed 43 males and one female awaiting trial inmates, while three others were granted bail in a liberal term.

Daramola advised those who just regained their freedom to be obedient to the law, he also advised lawyers to be mindful of politically-motivated cases to avoid their images from been dented.

Addressing journalists after the exercise, Daramola said 420 cases comprising 413 males and seven females were reviewed, where those charged with lesser offences ranging from stealing, burglary and others were released.

The chief judge, who was conducted round the facilities by the Comptroller of Correctional Services, Afolabi Akinyemi, applauded them for taking good care of the inmates as well as keeping clean and healthy environment.