69 inmates regain freedom in Ekiti as CJ visits correctional centre

From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Chief Judge, Hon. Justice John Adeyeye, on Thursday, released a total of 69 awaiting trial inmates at the Nigerian Correctional Centre in Ado-Ekiti.

Performing his first official visit to the Centre since assumption of duty in June as the Ekiti State Chief Judge, Adeyeye lauded the Controller and his men for keeping a clean and healthy environment, thereby making the facility more accommodating and conducive for the inmates.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Earlier, the Controller of the Centre, Mr. Olayemi Joseph Ojo, who conducted the Chief Judge round the facility, thanked him for the timely visit, adding that the visit will immensely alleviate the suffering of the inmates.

Olayemi said, the facility was designed to house less than four hundred inmates but has almost been overstretched by housing about seven hundred inmates.

He urged the Chief Judge to encourage Magistrates to make use of Non-Custodial sentences, such as community services, as such will drastically help in decongesting our Correctional Centres.

The Controller promised to make his men available anywhere and anytime the need arises for such services, appealing to the Chief Judge to make the visit a regular exercise.

The Chief Judge appreciated all stakeholders in the administration of justice especially the Judges, Magistrates, Lawyers, Police and others for their patience and cooperation.

He advised the released inmates to be of good behaviour as long hand of the law is awaiting anyone found disrupting the peace of the society.

In all, a total of 538 cases were reviewed, 11 females and 527 males.

45 inmates were released unconditionally, 19 were released on bail, four were released on the advice of the Director of Public Prosecutions Mr. Julius Ajibare for having no case to answer, one was struck out while three bail conditions were varied.

The released inmates were those who committed lesser offences, ranging from burglary, stealing, staying in the Centre beyond law stipulated jail term among others.