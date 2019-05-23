Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

The scriptural adage: “A prophet has no honour in his home” was remembered by many who witnessed the honour from abroad done to two clerics, Prophet Ayanfe Adebayo of the Sacred Evangelical Church of Christ, Bethel Parish, and Prophet Adeyinka Olatawura of God of Elijah Zion Ministry, both in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

They added feather to their caps for their stewardship, steadfastness, commitment to Christendom, courageousness, fear of God and good human relations by having themselves garlanded with “doctoral honoris causa” of the Christ High Commission, a council for Christian Seminary and an affiliate of Faith University in Columbia, USA.

The Coordinator-General, Rev. Femi Onifade, attributed the conferment to the good and unpretentious qualities of the two clerics: “Whatever a man does, overtly or covertly, always remember there is an eternal watcher, the Supreme Being who sees and scans all human actions, external or internal.”

The certificates handed out to them read in part: “Adebayo, Doctor of Divinity (Honoris Causa) and Adeyinka, Dr of Human Relations (Honoris Causa).”

Ayanfe spoke on behalf of the two: “Words cannot quantify our joy on this great occasion of our life. We are grateful to God for the lifetime decorations and pledge to keep up the good works as the Lord Jesus tarries. We also advise men of God and Christians generally to live a spiritually and morally upright life for only this guarantees eternal life in paradise and abundant reward in heaven.”

Olawatura admonished Christians to live an exemplary life: “The scriptural saying: ‘by their fruits we shall know them’ and the secular belief that ‘humans no longer read the Bible, but attitudes of those who profess themselves to be Christians’ are both apt in our case here.

“We never knew we could be this honoured. We never knew how much we were being watched by people and even by greater men of God. We give God the glory for what has happened today and promised to be more active in serving the Lord. May He continue to help us.”