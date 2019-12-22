Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi has presented the staff of office to the new Oluloro of Iloro Ekiti, Oba James Oluwafemi Olugbesoye, with a pledge to always accord respect to the traditional institution.

Fayemi said traditional institution remains a major mechanism for good governance through the reconciliatory and advisory roles it plays in society.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, the Governor urged the new monarch to mobilise his subjects for the growth and development of Iloro Ekiti in Ijero Local Government.

According to a statement by the Special Assistant (Media), Odunayo Ogunmola, Oba Olugbesoye succeeds the last occupant of the Oluloro throne, the late Oba Michael Ayoola Arowolo, who died in September 2015.

There was excitement in the community as many eminent personalities, including political office holders, monarchs, senior civil servants and and prominent indigenes, graced the coronation of Oba Olugbesoye.

Fayemi urged the monarch to accommodate, endure, persevere, tolerate and dutifully lead his subjects in a way that would facilitate and sustain the peace and progress of his community.

He explained that the selection of Olugbesoye was adjudged smooth, hitch-free and devoid of political influence and manipulation and in line with the provisions of Ekiti State Chiefs Law, 2012 and the tradition and custom of Iloro people.

Fayemi stressed the commitment of his administration to always accord respect for traditional institution and carry it along in ensuring peace, progress and development in the state.

Fayemi, while reiterating his commitment to the welfare of the people at grassroots, hailed the people of the town for maintaining decorum, decency and maturity during the selection process.

Oba Olugbesoye, in his acceptance speech, commended the selection process that led to his appointment, with an assurance that he would not take the security and welfare of his people for granted.

The new monarch, who explained that he will faithfully discharge his sacred responsibility of preserving the custom and tradition of his community, promised to carry out reform in palace administration to adequately respond to the needs of his people and foster harmonious relationships among them.

Oba Olugbesoye appealed to Governor Fayemi to make use of the vast expanse of land in the town to turn the fortune of the community around.

Earlier in his address, the chairman of the committee for the event and Commissioner for Finance, Mr Dapo Kolawole, said the installation of the new monarch would bring about the needed unity, peace and progress of Iloro Ekiti.

He explained that the community had demonstrated the desired quality of peaceful and harmonious coexistence in choosing the present Oba.

Kolawole appealed to the people of the town to give the new monarch the needed peace and cooperation to move the town forward, calling on them to extend a similar gesture to the state government.

The ceremony was well attended by the Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Mr Funminiyi Afuye; the Deputy Speaker, Mr Hakeem Jamiu; Secretary to the State Government Mr Biodun Oyebanji; Chief of Staff Biodun Omoleye, and Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology Mr Foluso Daramola.

Others in attendance were the Chairman, Ekiti State Traditional Council of Obas, Oba Adebanji Alabi; the Owa Ajero of Ijero Ekiti, Oba Joseph Adewole, the Traditional Councils of Oba in Ijero Local Government, and sons and daughters of the town.

The occasion featured the presentation of cash gifts to winners of various competitions put in place to mark the coronation and cultural performance by the Ekiti State Cultural Troupe.