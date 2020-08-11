Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Sequel to the community crisis that erupted on Monday, in Ire-Ekiti in Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti State involving the death of two persons, the Police Command in the State has arrested one person in connection with the death.

More than 15 persons alleged to have masterminded the crisis had also been declared wanted by the police.

The two persons reportedly died during the factional crisis that erupted over the stoppage of Ogun Onire Festival in the town.

Crisis broke out in the community due to the government’s pronouncement debarring worshippers of Ogun Onire from celebrating the annual traditional fiesta owing to COVID-19 pandemic.

Fayemi had penultimate week given an executive order banning celebration of traditional festivals across the State until the global pandemic subsides.

The monarch of the town, Oba Victor Bobade, in an attempt to enforce the order got entrapped in battle with adherents of Ogun Onire deity, leading to an arson attack on his palace on Sunday, where one of the Oba’s vehicles was burnt.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, police spokesman ASP Sunday Abutu said one of the persons allegedly fingered in the killing, had been arrested and detained.

‘One person had been arrested and more than 15 persons have been declared wanted. They have run away, but our men are on their trail.

‘We won’t allow people to take laws into their hands or resort to self help over small issue. We are going to apprehend whoever had hands in these killings and ensure that they face the full weight of the law.’

Abutu denied the accusation that the casualties fell to the stray bullets fired by the policemen that were deployed in the town to quell the crisis.

‘Just go and check the corpses of the two persons that were killed during the crisis. No sign of gunshots. In fact, they were clubbed to death.

‘The two rival factions were carrying planks and other dangerous weapons and those who died were hit with dangerous weapons, so they didn’t die through gunshots.’

Abutu said the policemen would remain in the town until normalcy returned to the restive community.

The police spokesman added that all the perpetrators of the nefarious act would be brought to justice.