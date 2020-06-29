Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The police on Monday arraigned a 25-year-old man, Ogunleye Olarewaju, at an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged robbery.

The charge sheet read to the defendant that he was standing trial on a one-count charge of robbery.

Police Prosecutor Inspector Caleb Leramo told the court that the defendant committed the offence on February 16 at Iworoko-Ekiti.

He alleged that the defendant robbed one Adeniyi Sodiq.

He said the defendant threatened the complainant to transfer his money through his phone to him at gunpoint.

Leramo said the offence contravened Section 1(1) of the Robbery and Firearm Act Cap RII Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses.

The plea of the defendant was not taken.

His Counsel, Mr Ayodele Oguntuase, urged the court to grant him bail, with a promise that he would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Abdulhamid Lawal, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until July 30.