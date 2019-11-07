An Ado-Ekiti Customary Court, on Thursday dissolved a 12-year-old marriage between Motunrayo Ajayi and her husband Taiwo Ajayi over incessant battery.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), recalls that both parties had earlier given their testimonies on Oct. 22, and the matter was later reserved for judgment.

NAN reports that the marriage was dissolved on grounds of incessant beating, destruction of properties and lack of care for the wife and the children.

Motunrayo, 40, a resident of No 10, Omisanjana in Ado-Ekiti, told the court that she stopped living with her husband two years ago, because he chased her out.

According to her, her husband always beats her and he was fond of destroying her properties.

The mother of two further alleged that her husband often beats her anytime she demanded for the children’s school fees and feeding money.

She said that her husband did not care about his family, particularly the children.

She claimed that the beating never stopped even after she left him, as he still followed and assaulted her where she was residing.

She therefore prayed the court to separate them, saying she was not ready to die; and also asked for custody of the children, nine years old Timilehin, female and five-year-old Ifeoluwa, a boy.

The petitioner also prayed the court to compel the respondent to foot the children’s school and feeding bills.

The respondent Taiwo Ajayi, however denied beating his wife since he married her.

Ajayi begged the court to ask his wife to return to him for the sake of their children.

The President of the Court, Mrs Olayinka Akomolede, observed that the marriage had broken down irretrievably and consequently dissolved the marriage.

Akomolede ruled that the custody of the two children should be awarded to the petitioner, while the respondent shall be responsible for the children’s education.

She also ordered that the respondent paid a monthly feeding allowance of N5,000 on each of the children; and granted access to the respondent to see his children at school. (NAN)