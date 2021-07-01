From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

An Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado- Ekiti has discharged and acquitted one Thomas Malachy (21) for offence of armed robbery.

In his judgment, Justice John Adeyeye said “In this case, the prosecution having failed to link the defendant with the charge with credible, cogent, and convincing evidence, and has not proved all the ingredients of the offence beyond reasonable doubt. The defendant is entitled to be discharged and acquitted. I acquit and discharge him accordingly.”

Malachy was alleged to have committed an offence of armed robbery on 16th of November, 2018 at Iworoko Ekiti when he was wrongly accused to have been armed with a locally made gun to rob one Kolawole Damilola of her phones, laptop computers and a sum of N57,000 contrary to section 1(2) (a) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, Cap. R11 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The prosecutor, H.A. Adeyemi Esq. called 5 witnesses and tendered phones, canvass shoe, statements of the defendant and the victim among others as exhibits.

The defendant spoke in his own defense through his counsel Michael Afolayan Esq. who argued that the defendant was alleged of the charge against him on mere suspicion and called no witness.

