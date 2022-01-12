From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

An Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti has discharged and acquitted one Olotu Oluwafemi (34) who was arraigned before the court on one count charge of murder.

In his judgment, Justice Bamidele Omotoso said: ‘I am satisfied that there is no legally admissible evidence linking the defendant with the commission of the alleged offence with which he had been charged which would necessitate his being called upon for his defence, no reasonable court or tribunal can act on it as establishing the criminal guilt of the defendant in the instant case.

‘In conclusion, I uphold the no-case submission of learned counsel for the defendant, Kayode Oyeyemi Esq., the defendant is accordingly discharged and acquitted.’

Olotu Oluwafemi, on September 30, 2019, at Iyin Ekiti, was alleged to have murdered one Abigail contrary to Section 316 and punishable under Section 319(1) of the Criminal Code Law, Cap. C16, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

To prove his case, the prosecutor, Taiwo Ariyo, called two witnesses and tendered statements of the defendant and a cutlass as exhibits.

The defendant spoke through his counsel who addressed the court on no-case submission in favour of the defendant.