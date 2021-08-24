From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

An Ekiti State Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday granted bail to one Ayeni Tosin Titilayo.

In his pronouncement, Magistrate Michael Faola granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N100,000 and two sureties in like sum.

Titilayo was arraigned before the court on August 19 when she was alleged to have stabbed her fifteen-year-old stepdaughter with a knife on the head for stealing her money.

The court had in the last sitting declined to grant her bail until it was satisfied with the state of health of the victim and ordered her to be remanded in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

The victim who was in court Tuesday appeared to be in stable and healthy condition.

The Prosecutor, Mrs Oluwatoyin Odunayo, who represented Director of Public Prosecutions Mr Julius Ajibare did not oppose the bail application.

Alhaja Khadijat Adeniyi, Oyinade Olatunbosun and Jesutola Aladesanmi who are members of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) were also present in court to watch the proceeding.

The substantive matter has been adjourned to September 14 for hearing.