From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

An Ekiti State Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ado Ekiti has granted an order to remand three persons, Martials Ponbut Benjamin (25) Amos Goli (22) and Nimmak Seltin (19) in the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Ado Ekiti pending issuance of their legal advice from office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

According to the Police prosecutor, Inspector Caleb Leramo, the defendants are serial burglars who have been terrorising traders in Adebayo Area of Ado Ekiti, the state capital, adding that, remanding them in the Correctional Centre will allow Police authority complete their investigation and forward their case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

According to the charge, the defendants between 5th of February and 20th March, 2022, were reasonably suspected to have conspired to commit felony, burglary and stealing on the following traders Olayinka Blessing, Tijani Adijat, Ape Motun, Aluko Yinka, Folorunso Motunrayo and Afolabi Olorunfemi respectively while items stolen include baby wears, provisions, clothes, handbags, ladies and men wears, food stuffs, fez caps, body cream, perfume, underwear, recharge cards among others valued at N4 Million, between the hour of 1:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. on those days.

In their confessional statements, the defendants regretted their actions adding that they consumed part of the stolen items especially the food stuffs while other goods were sent to their shop in Onitsha, Anambra State, for sale.

In his ruling, Magistrate Saka Afunso said, the defendants are hereby ordered to be remanded in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Ado Ekiti pending legal advice. While prosecution is to duplicate the case file and forward same to Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

The case has been adjourned to April 18 for mention.