From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Ado Ekiti presided over by Chief Magistrate Abdulhameen Lawal, has granted an order to remand one Kayode Abayomi (39) in the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Ado Ekiti for fourteen (14) days to allow police authority to conclude their investigation.

The Police Prosecutor, Inspector Johnson Okunade, applied for the remand order for him to forward the duplicate case files to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

Kayode was arrested in Ado Ekiti on 5th January 2022 and arraigned on one count charge of impersonation and forgery.

The charge sheet reads that Kayode Abayomi was reasonably suspected to have committed offences of impersonating lawyer and forgery of lawyer’s stamp and seal, contrary to and punishable under sections 484 and 467 (4b) of the Criminal Code Cap. C16 Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

In their separate statements to the Police, Chairperson of the Nigerian Bar Association, Ikere Ekiti branch, Mrs Owolabi Kikelomo and the General Secretary Nigerian Bar Association, Ado Ekiti branch, Mr Tobi Ogunbiyi, dissociated their branches from ever knowing Kayode Abayomi as a member of their respective branches adding that all available records had been checked and his name was nowhere to be found, they urged the police to carry out a thorough investigation on the matter while the defendant should face the full wrath of the law, if found culpable.

The Ise Ekiti born Kayode Abayomi claimed to be a member of the Ado Ekiti branch of the Nigerian Bar Association, he attended Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, after graduation, he proceeded to the Nigeria Law School, Lagos State in 2017, he was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2018, and he has been practising as a Legal Practitioner ever since.

The case has been adjourned to January 26 for mention.