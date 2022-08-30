From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

An Ekiti State Chief Magistrate Court in Ado Ekiti has granted an order to remand a 49-year-old Ajewole Peter in the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Ado Ekiti for alleged offence of armed robbery on a bank and other offences.

According to the charge, Ajewole Peter, was reasonably suspected to have committed offence of armed robbery on Wema Bank, Iyin Ekiti Branch on 2nd of October, 2020 around 3:45p.m and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

Moving his ex-parte application, Police Prosecutor, Inspector Oriyomi Akinwale, urged the court to grant the remand order to allow Police complete their investigation and forward the duplicate case file to office of Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

He said, the offence contravenes section 1 (2)(a) and (b) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, Cap 398 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and section 27 (b) (i) and (ii) of the Firearms Act, 2004.

In his statement to the Police, the defendant confessed to have committed the offence alongside Omotoyinbo Samuel, Oluwafemi Shayo, Seun Adere and others who are memebers of his gang on the said date, he said, I changed my sim card when I heard that other members of the gang had been arrested and relocated to Ilesa, Osun State before my eventual arrest on 2nd day of June, 2022.

Delivering his ruling, Magistrate Bankole Oluwasanmi ordered that the accused person be taken to the Federal Correctional Centre, Ado Ekiti and thereat be remanded for an initial period of one month from 26th of August, 2022.

The case has been adjourned to September 27 for mention.