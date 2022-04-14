From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

An Ekiti State Chief Magistrates’ court sitting in Ado Ekiti has granted an order to remand a 20-year-old gateman, David Emmanuel, in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service in Ado Ekiti for raping a primary five pupil.

Moving the ex-parte application, the Police prosecutor, Inspector Elijah Adejare said, granting the application will allow completion of Police investigation while the duplicate case file shall be forwarded to office of Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

According to the charge, David Emmanuel was reasonably suspected to have committed offence of rape on a primary five pupil at Onigari Area of Ado Ekiti on 4th April, 2022 punishable under section 31 of the Child’s Right Law of Ekiti State, 2021.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

In her statement to the Police, the victim said, my mother sent me on an errand to buy food stuff for her, on my way back, I saw the defendant where he was working as a gateman, when I greeted him, he held my hand, I thought he was playing with me, he dragged me inside, he tied my hands and mouth, he undressed me and had sexual intercourse with me, I was crying but nobody heard me because my mouth had been tied, my parents had been searching for me everywhere, he later carried me and dropped me inside our compound over the fence where I was later found, the case was reported at the Police Station and he was arrested, she concluded.

Delivering his ruling, Magistrate Olu Bamidele said, having read the charge and explained to the defendant in the presence of his counsels Adeyinka Opaleke and Paul Ayantoyinbo, he is ordered to be remanded in the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Ado Ekiti for a period of 30 days pending the completion of Police investigation after which the duplicate case file will be forwarded to the office of Director of Public Prosecution Ministry of Justice, Ekiti State, for legal advice.

The case has been adjourned to May 25 for mention.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .