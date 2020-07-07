Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday remanded a 29-year-old man, Olaleye Ayo, at the Correctional Centre in Ado-Ekiti over alleged rape.

The defendant of no fixed address was standing trial on a charge of rape.

The police prosecutor, Insp.Monica Ikebuilo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 29 in Ado-Ekiti.

She alleged that the defendant raped a 29-year-old woman.

She told the court that the victim who was mentally challenge was lured into the room by the defendant.

Ikebuilo said the offence was punishable under 2(2) of the Ekiti State Gender Based Violence (Prohibition) Law, 2019.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendant in the Correctional Centre pending legal advice from the office of Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) .

The plea of the defendant was not taken.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adefumike Anoma, ordered the remand of the defendant at the Correctional Centre pending issuance of legal advice.

She adjourned the case until Aug 12 for mention.