Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

A Chief Magistrate Court in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, has ordered the remand of one Jayeoba Oluwafemi (51) at the Correctional Centre, Ado-Ekiti for raping a 14-yr-old step daughter.

According to the Prosecutor, Insp. Caleb Leramo, the offence was committed on or about October 4 within Ado-Ekiti Magisterial district under Sec. 2(2) of the Ekiti State Gender Based Violence Prohibited Law, 2019.

In his ruling, Chief Magistrate Abdulhamid Lawal, said the accused second wife’s statement indicated that he is not a responsible man which had led to his suspension at his work place.

“It is in the interest of social justice to order the remand of the accused person and I hereby so order” he added.

The case was adjourned to December 2 for mention pending the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP)’s legal advice.