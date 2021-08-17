From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

An Ekiti State Magistrate Court sitting in Ado Ekiti, has ordered one Akinola Femi, 28, male, be remanded at the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Ado Ekiti, over the alleged abduction of a woman and her daughter in the state.

The duo – Mrs Temitope Orisan and Miss Feyisola Orisan, were on Friday, August 6th, kidnapped by gunmen along Ayetoro-Ewu-Ekiti road.

They, however, regained their freedom after spending five days in captivity.

The defendant was arraigned before the court on one count charge of kidnapping.

In her pronouncement, Magistrate Mojisola Salau said, remanding the defendant in custody will allow the Prosecutor, Bamigbade Olumide, forward the duplicate case file to the office of Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

According to the charge sheet, Akinola Femi, was reasonably suspected to have committed the offence of kidnapping of Orisan Temitope and Orisan Feyisola on 6th of August, 2021 within Ido Ekiti Magisterial District, contrary to Section 3(a) of the Kidnap and Terrorism (Prohibition) Law of Ekiti State, 2015 and Section 319 of the Criminal Cap. C16, Laws of Ekiti State 2012.

The case has been adjourned to September 20, for mention.

In another development, another Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Ado Ekiti, presided over by Magistrate Bankole Oluwasanmi, has ordered four defendants Segun Ajayi (19), Ojo Ayomide (19), Seun Afolabi (12) and Banwo Joshua (17) to be remanded in the Nigerian Correctional centre, Ado Ekiti.

The remand order requested by the Police Prosecutor, Elijah Adejare, was granted to allow him forward the duplicate case file to the office of Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

According to the charge, the defendants in their confessional statements confessed to have committed the offences of conspiracy and stealing on Sunday Peter and attempted murder on Ajayi Temitope, contrary to Sections 516,390 (9) and 320 0f the Criminal Cap. C16, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The defendants also confessed to belong to the Eiye Secret Cult, contrary to Section 4(1) of the Secret Cult Abolition Law of Ekiti State, 2017.

The offences were committed on 3rd August, 2021 around 5:30am within Ado Ekiti Magisterial District.

However, the case has been adjourned to September 16, for mention.