From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

An Ekiti State Magistrates’ Court on Monday ordered the remand of one Akintunde Ojuawo at the correctional centre in Ado Ekiti over alleged murder.

Magistrate Olubunmi Bamidele granted the request of the Police Prosecutor Bamigbade Olumide to allow him forward the duplicate case file to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

According to the charge, the 43-year-old male defendant was reasonably suspected to have murdered one Oluwaseun Olajide at Fajuyi Pavillion, Ado Ekiti within Ado Ekiti Magisterial District on the 31st of July, an offence punishable under section 319 of the Criminal Code Cap. C16, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The matter was adjourned to September 8 for mention.

