Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

A Magistrate’s Court has ordered the detention of a 25-year-old man, Segun Ige, in prison custody for allegedly defiling a six-year-old girl.

The defendant, of no fixed address, is standing trial on one-count charge of rape.

The prosecutor, Inspector Caleb Leramo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 13, 2020 in Oloje-Ekiti, Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

Leramo said the defendant, who lived in the neighbourhood, defiled the girl when her parents were not around.

He said the offence contravened Section 31(2) of Child’s Right Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendant in the correctional centre pending legal advice from the office of Director of Public Prosecution.

The plea of the defendant was not taken.

Chief Magistrate, Abdulhamid Lawal, consequently, adjourned the case until July 9 for mention.