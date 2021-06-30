From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

An Ekiti State Chief Magistrate’s Court sitting in Ado Ekiti has ordered Matins Ifebuchi Jacob, 32, and John Joseph, 18, to be remanded at the Nigerian Correctional Centre in Ado Ekiti for raping a 15-year-old girl.

According to the charge, the two accused men were alleged to have committed the offence of rape in Ado Ekiti on May 8.

The offence is punishable under section 2(2) of Ekiti State Gender-Based Violence (Prohibition) Amended Law, 2019.

In his ruling, Magistrate Abdulameen Lawal granted the remand order as requested by the prosecutor, Olasunkanmi Bankole, to allow him forward the duplicate case file to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

The case was adjourned to July 20, for mention.

