From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

An Ekiti State Chief Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Ado Ekiti, has granted an order to remand Olowo Oreoluwa (20) and Ajibola Oluwaseun (22) in the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Ado Ekiti, for alleged offences of conspiracy, armed robbery and kidnapping of a 22-year-old Akinwade Peter on 25/03/22 in Ado Ekiti about 3:30pm.

In his statement, Akinwade said, the defendants came to his house alongside four unknown persons, he said, he was abducted and taken to an unknown destination, they thereafter demanded for a ransom of N100, 000, failure to comply, they threatened to kill him.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Akinwade said, he put call across to his sister and explained what happened to him, she sent a sum of N50, 000 to his Kuda account, he later transferred the money to their account before he was released, he concluded.

Inspector Caleb Leramo, the Police prosecutor said, remanding the defendants will give room for Police to complete their investigation and also send their duplicate case file to office of Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Leramo said, the offences committed contravene section 6, 1 (2) a of the Robbery & Firearms (special provision) Act. Cap.398 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and Section 3 (a) of the kidnap and Terrorism (Prohibition) Law of Ekiti State, 2015.

Delivering his ruling, Chief Magistrate Saka Afunso said, since the offences are beyond the jurisdiction of the Magistrate Court, the two defendants are hereby ordered to be remanded at the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Ado Ekiti pending issuance of legal advice by DPP.

The case has been adjourned to April 7 for mention.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .