From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Ado Ekiti, presided over by Magistrate Saka Afunso, has granted an order remanding one Ogunlola Gboyega, 30, in the Nigeria Correctional Centre, Ado Ekiti.

In his request, the police prosecutor, Inspector Olubu Apata, said remanding the defendant will allow him opportunity of forwarding the case file to office of Director of Public Prosecutions, for legal advice.

According to the charge preferred against him, Ogunlola, was reasonably suspected to have committed the offences of rape, attempted murder and stealing from a 27-year-old girl in Iworoko Ekiti on 5th September, 2021.

In her explanation to the police, the victim, said she was going to Anambra State to check on her children when the defendant took her with his car and never knew when she slept off

She revealed that she later found herself in Ogunlola’s room, where she was allegedly raped, beaten with iron inserted in her virginal, which landed her in the hospital.

The victim also alleged the defendant of stealing her phone and cash sum of N260,000, being her children’s school fees.

The offences run contrary to and punishable under sections 358,320 and 390 of Criminal Code, Cap C16 Laws of Ekiti state, 2012.

The case has been adjourned to October 5 for mention.

In a similar development, Magistrate Olu Bamidele, ordered one Omowaye Oluwaseun, to be remanded in Nigeria Correctional Centre, Ado Ekiti, for reasonably suspected to have committed the offence of fraud to the tune of N2.242 million.

The money belonged to Jamesvic and Company, also known as Mopelola Rice Distributor located in Ado Ekiti Magisterial District, February, 2021.

The offence is Punishable under section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other fraud related offences Act.

The Police Prosecutor, S.O. Osobu, said he will forward the case file to the office of Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

The matter was subsequently adjourned to October 6 for mention.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.