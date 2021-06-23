From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

An Ekiti State Magistrate Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti, has ordered the remand of two suspects in connection with the rape of an 85-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl.

The suspects, Durodola Kayode, 64 and Owajulu Tobi, 29, were brought before court for rape cases in two separate charges.

In the charge sheet, Durodola, was charged for raping an 85-year-old stepmother in Ayetoro Ekiti, Ido/Osi local Government Area of the state.

While Owajulu Tobi allegedly raped a 17- year-old girl in Emure Ekiti, In Emure council area.

In his ruling, Magistrate E.M. Salau, granted the remand order as requested by the prosecutor, Inspector Adejare Elijah, to allow him forward their case files to office of the Public Prosecution for legal advice.

According to the charge sheet, the offence was committed on 13th and 15th of June, 2021 respectively, when the defendants raped the victims without their consents.

The offences are punishable under section 358 of Criminal Code Cap C16 Laws of Ekiti state 2012.

The matters were adjourned to July 5, for mentioning.