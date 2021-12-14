From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

An Ekiti State Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Ado Ekiti, has sentenced one Agunbiade Soji, male, 42, to five years imprisonment.

In his judgement, Chief Magistrate Mojisola Salau, having listened to the submissions of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Prosecutor, Mr. Oluwanifesimi Iyaniwura and that of the defendant who prayed the court to tender justice with mercy, the court adjudged as follow; ‘’On count one, the defendant is sentenced to 2 years imprisonment with N20,000 as option of fine and on count two, he is sentenced to 3 years imprisonment with N30,000 as option of fine, the terms are to run concurrently’’, he concluded.

Agunbiade Soji (a.k.a Evangelist) a bricklayer was charged on two account charges of felony and house breaking.

On his arraignment, the charge was read and interpreted to him, he pleaded guilty to the charges.

According to the charge, the defendant on 17/10/2021 and 2/12/2021 respectively, in Ilawe Ekiti did break into the dwelling houses of Alonge Olarewaju and Olowokere Peter through the ceiling and carted away their belongings, including foodstuff and a sum of N61, 000.

The offences run contrary to and punishable under section 411 and 412 of the Criminal Code Act, Cap C39, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

In his testimony before the court, one of the victims said, he saw the defendant on his ceiling, watching people’s movement in and out of the compound, his shout for help attracted his neighbours who eventually arrested and handed him to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp.

To proof his case, Mr. Iyaniwura called three witnesses and tendered the defendant’s statements among others as exhibits, he urged the court to allow law to take its course, to serve as deterrent to others, he added.

The defendant spoke in his own defence and called no witness.