From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

An Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti has sentenced Olasoji Damilola (36) and Koiki Tunde Benson (32) to death by hanging for offence of armed robbery while Ogbesetuyi Tunde (30) and the two defendants are sentenced to life imprisonment for offence of conspiracy and attempted robbery.

In his judgment, Justice Lekan Ogunmoye said, the prosecution has proved beyond reasonable doubt the elements of offences of conspiracy, attempted robbery and armed robbery against the defendants.

In all, the sole issue for determination is resolved in favour of the prosecution. In count two (Armed Robbery) the first and second defendants i.e. Olasoji Damilola and Koiki Tunde Benson are sentenced to death by hanging on the neck until they are dead, may God Almighty have mercy upon your souls.

According to the charge, the three defendants on March 10, 2016 conspired and attempted to rob a Filling Station along Ikere Road, Ado Ekiti, also on May 15, 2016, Olasoji Damilola, an Army Officer who was court-martialled and dismissed during the pendency of the case alongside Koiki Tunde Benson conspired and robbed one Oluwadare Adebayo at a Filling Station in Odo-Ado, Ado Ekiti and carted away a sum of 1,204,750, as at the time of the robbery, they were armed with gun and other offensive weapons.

The offences run contrary to Sections 6(b) and 1 (2) (a) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, Cap. RII, Vol.14, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

In his testimony, the victim told the court that around 6:30pm, the defendants came to the filling station in pretence of buying fuel, they forced their way into the Station’s bulk room, while begging them, one of them slapped him while the other one hit him with gun boot on the head and became unconscious. Koiki escaped with the money while Olasoji Damilola was arrested at the scene.

To proof his case, the Prosecutor Olawale Fapohunda Esq. called two witnesses and tendered wallet, two passport photographs, Army Identity card and photocopy, statements of the defendants among others as exhibits.

The defendants spoke through their counsel in their own defence and called one witness.