Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

A High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti, on Monday, sentenced a man, Ishau Gruma, 30, to life imprisonment over rape of a six-yr-old girl.

Justice Adekunle Adeleye while making the pronouncement said the victim father’s statement, the medical report, the accused confession and his request for forgiveness as well as his direct and cogent statement corroborated the fact that the prosecution has successfully proven the element of the offence of rape .

“I find the accused guilty as charged and is hereby sentenced to life imprisonment.”

The prosecutor, Mr Wale Fapohunda, said the act was committed on or about July 20th, 2019, at Erio Ekiti in Ekiti West LGA of Ekiti state contrary to section 31(2) of the child’s right law CAP, C7 laws of Ekiti State of Nig. 2005.

The accused was 1st arraigned on 28/2/2020 when the charge was read and interpreted to him but pleaded not guilty.

According to the victim’s father, he was asleep when the accused came to his house and used the opportunity to lure the girl into a nearby bush and forcefully had sex with his daughter.

To proof his case, the prosecutor called 5 witnesses including the Investigating Police Officer I.P.O and a medical doctor.

Exhibits tendered are the confessional statement of the accused and medical records.

The defendant spoke in his own defense through his counsel, Khadeejat Kolawole and called no witness.