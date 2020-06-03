Two health workers and three hospital patients were on Wednesday confirmed by the Ekiti State Government, as latest the Coronavirus victims in the state.

The development has, therefore, brought to 25 the total number of persons so far declared positive, since the virus became manifest in the state, over three months ago.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN), reports that the State Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, said this at the regular update media briefing on coronavirus in Ado Ekiti.

Yaya-Kolade said that the five positive cases were recorded at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido-Ekiti (FETHI).

According to her, two of the new cases are health workers, while the three others are patients at the Teaching Hospital in Ido-Ekiti.

The commissioner said that the victims contacted the virus from the 53 samples taken from the contact tracing of the 75-year old woman.

She said that the woman was transferred from Omu-Aran in Kwara, to the Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido-Ekiti, some weeks ago.

She confirmed that the woman later died of the virus.

Yaya-Kolade noted that the two health workers were still asymptomatic for now, saying they would continue to treat them and others pending further actions.

She pointed out that the state government was currently disinfecting the isolation centre in Ado Ekiti to keep the centre free of the virus and safe for people.

Also, the Coordinator of the COVID-19 Task Force in the state, Prof Bolaji Aluko, appealed to the people of the state to ensure that residents take border

security very seriously.

He also urged them to ensure that security men were notified if they saw any new face around them.

Also contributing, the Commissioner for Information and Values Orientation, Mr. Muyiwa Olumilua, urged the people of the state to ensure that they do not violate all the protocols of the freedom granted so far in the state.

The Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Gbenga Agbeyo, added that government had bought more effective fumigation machines for the state including the isolation centre. (NAN)