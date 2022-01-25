From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Commissioner of Police in Ekiti State, Tunde Mobayo, said the command has deployed adequate security to all voting centres and other strategic places across the state for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primaries to hold January 26 and January 27 respectively in the state.

Mobayo, in a statement by the command’s spokesperson, Sunday Abutu, on Tuesday, in Ado-Ekiti, noted that the move is to ensure free, fair and credible process and prevent the breakdown of law and order before, during and after the primaries.

The statement, entitled “‘PDP, APC Governorship Primaries – Ekiti State CP deploys adequate security, sues for peace”, reads :

“In a bid to maintain serene atmosphere and free, fair and credible governorship primary elections of the People’s Democratic Party(PDP) and the All Progressives Congress(APC) scheduled to hold on Wednesday 26th January, 2022 and Thursday 27th January, 2022 respectively in the State, the Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, CP TUNDE MOBAYO, re-emphasizes the Command’s readiness and deployment of adequate personnel to all voting centres and other relevant places across the State.

” The Commissioner also confirms the incredible approval and deployment of additional manpower for the elections from the Force Headquarters, Abuja, by the Inspector General of Police, IGP USMAN ALKALI BABA, to complement and support the personnel on ground.

“While giving the assurance of adequate security before, during and after the elections, the Commissioner charges the personnel deployed to be professional and avoid all forms of corrupt practices while discharging their duties.

“The Commissioner warns against all form of electoral malpractices and violence throughout the period of the elections while calling on all stakeholders, Party Leaders, Party members and other members of the public to maintain peace and conduct themselves in accordance with the electoral guidelines and principles. “