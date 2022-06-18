From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

As at 9:05am, the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at Ward 9, unit 45, Ado-Ekiti, were still waiting for three out of four registered voters whose names appeared on the voters’ list.

It was gathered that the unit is one of the newly created polling units. It was located in front of the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado-Ekiti.

The presiding officers who refused to mention his name said “we have just four voters and only one has come.”

The agent of All Progressives Congress (APC), one policeman and INEC officials were seen at the polling unit.

Meanwhile, a closer polling unit, unit 44, was populated by voters.

It was gathered that voters have not transferred their voter cards to the new polling unit, hence the number.