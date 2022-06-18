The agents of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) at the Ward 2 Unit 8, Iworoko, Ifelodun/Irepodun Local Government Area of Ekiti State, have alleged vote-buying at the ongoing Ekiti State governorship poll.

The allegation was, however, countered by the agent of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and that of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) who certify that the election is smooth.

SDP agent, Bukunmi Oluwafemi, who spoke to journalists, said the exercise was peaceful, but observed that a particular political party was trying to do “see and buy.”

He explained: that, “voting is going on well. People are coming out to vote. There is a party that is trying to do ‘see and buy’ but we have cautioned them.”

Corroborating Oluwafemi, the agent of the ADC, Yusuf Kehinde, also alleged that some people asked voters to reveal the party they voted for and collect money.

“They (voters) are showing their ballot papers to agents of a party and we said that shouldn’t be. A particular party is buying votes,” Kehinde said.

But in a counter reaction, the APC agent at the polling unit, Muideen Fatayo, said there was no problem, noting that “everything is going well.”

Speaking in similar vein, Matthew Fapohunda, who is the agent of the PDP at the unit, also said the election was being held without any hitch.

