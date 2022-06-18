From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

As governorship election holds in Ekiti State today, voting has started at 8:30am in some of the polling units visited by our correspondent.

Argument ensued at Fajuyi unit 7, Ado-Ekiti, where an old woman sought assistance on how to vote.

While the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) insisted that the old woman must paddle her own canoe, electorates said she could be assisted.

The presiding officer, Ojo Shakirat, said the woman has eye problem and she has agreed to cast the vote herself.

“I asked if she can do it or she should go and bring her child. She said she would do it. We can not allow anybody to assist her.”

The woman was however assisted by someone who claimed to be her son.