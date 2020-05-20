Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti Government has canvassed a peaceful and rancour-free process ahead of the selection and enthronement of a new Oluyin of Iyin Ekiti in Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state

Deputy Governor, Bisi Egbeyemi, who gave the admonition, yesterday at a meeting with kingmakers, the ruling house and contestants for the vacant stool, said government is interested in ensuring that peace reigns before, during and after the process.

Egbeyemi advised the kingmakers to be transparent and maintain their integrity in selecting a new oba for the town, stressing that Iyin Ekiti has only one ruling house with all eligible princes free to contest.

A statement by the Special Assistant (Media) to the deputy governor, Odunayo Ogunmola, said the throne became vacant following the death of the last Oluyin, John Ademola Ajakaye, on September 20, 2019 after reigning for 13 years.

Seven contestants, who have signified interest to become the next Oluyin are Adeniyi Ajakaye, Tunde Falodun, Rotimi Owolabi, Babatunde Akinrinade, Sunday Owolabi, Rotimi Omoya and Taiwo Omoya.

The deputy governor urged the kingmakers and the warrant chiefs to strictly adhere to the Chiefs Law in performing the duties in choosing a new monarch.