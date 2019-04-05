WOLE BALOGUN

Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, has alerted members of the public to fake social media accounts opened in his name by unknown individuals to defraud innocent Nigerians.

This was happening as Governor Kayode Fayemi announced that he will on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, swear in 14 commissioners recently screened by the State House of Assembly

Also to be sworn-in are the special advisers recently announced by the governor.

The swearing in ceremony will hold at the Osuntokun Pavilion, Government House Ground, Ado-Ekiti at 11am.

Egbeyemi said the unscrupulous individuals opened Facebook accounts and other social media platforms in his name and picture under the pretence of getting employment opportunities and facilitating government contracts for unsuspecting members of the public.

According to a statement by his Special Assistant (Media), Odunayo Ogunmola, Egbeyemi advised members of the public to disregard such offers of jobs and contracts being promised by fraudsters on the social media.

Egbeyemi emphasized that anybody who transacts business or enters into negotiations with suspected fraudsters on social media in search of jobs or contracts in Ekiti State does so at his or her own risk.

The deputy governor advised any individual or corporate body who has any suspicious discussion with such faceless individuals to take a step further by informing relevant security agencies or clarifying from the appropriate government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

He expressed surprise that some individuals could use his good name to defraud innocent Nigerians through opening and operation of fake social media accounts.

Egbeyemi said he cherishes the good name, image and unblemished integrity he has built over the years and will not engage in any discussion or correspondence on employment or government contracts or having any deal with anybody on the social media.